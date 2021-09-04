Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.