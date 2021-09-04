DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $239.21 million and $2.33 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.43 or 0.00503246 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.71 or 0.01024121 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

