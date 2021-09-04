DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $409.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00607455 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,056,410,536 coins and its circulating supply is 7,915,276,743 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.