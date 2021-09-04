Digitex (DGTX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $2.19 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00173268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00048018 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.