Digiwage 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a total market cap of $37,603.15 and approximately $22.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.