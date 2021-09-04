Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $265.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00107283 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

