disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.75 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $85,462.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00162935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00189177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.78 or 0.07744817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.44 or 0.99904385 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.98 or 0.00989446 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,294,044 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

