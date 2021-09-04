Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 70,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.