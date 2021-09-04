district0x 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.68 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. district0x has a market capitalization of $124.47 million and $20.68 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, district0x has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One district0x coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00125388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00182334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00809993 BTC.

About district0x

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

