Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,688 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.