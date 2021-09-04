Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

