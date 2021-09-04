Divi (DIVI) Price Hits $0.0526 on Major Exchanges

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $130.88 million and approximately $381,956.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00092362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00343840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015875 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.20 or 0.02451327 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,485,936,916 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Divi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars.

