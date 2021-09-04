DMScript 1-Day Volume Tops $2,730.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $613,466.11 and $2,730.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00176215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.25 or 0.07953995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.92 or 1.00094758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00817531 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

