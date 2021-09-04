Dock (DOCK) Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Dock has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $75.76 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

