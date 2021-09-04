Doctors Coin (DRS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.33 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002052 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $234.94 million and $5.33 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

