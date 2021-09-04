DOGGY (DOGGY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.79 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $24.79 million and $1.95 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00162382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00189313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.16 or 0.07744275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,691.30 or 0.99690902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.00987191 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,055,188,152 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

