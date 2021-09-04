Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $514.50 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

