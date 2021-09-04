DomRaider (DRT) Reaches One Day Volume of $699.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $553,262.77 and $699.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00183144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00801962 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.