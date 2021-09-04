Donut (DONUT) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $10,884.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00155371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00188131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.49 or 0.07739413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,108.71 or 0.99861705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00987807 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

