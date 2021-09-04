DoYourTip (DYT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $688,006.87

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $688,006.87 and $32,326.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

