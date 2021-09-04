Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRW3 shares. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

DRW3 opened at €72.60 ($85.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €76.22 and a 200-day moving average of €73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The stock has a market cap of $737.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.93. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52 week high of €82.70 ($97.29).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

