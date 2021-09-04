Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.22

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €76.22 ($89.67) and traded as low as €71.55 ($84.18). Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €72.15 ($84.88), with a volume of 6,101 shares trading hands.

DRW3 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

