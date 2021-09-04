Dragon Coins Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.81 million and $399.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00176012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.89 or 0.00796802 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

