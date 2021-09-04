DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $64,637.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,677.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $704.26 or 0.01417659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00758669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.00365050 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032410 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002952 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.