DREP [old] (DREP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00120341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00801466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00166491 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

