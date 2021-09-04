Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $35,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $2,542,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $4,619,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

