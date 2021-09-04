DSLA Protocol Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $38.76 million and $758,356.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00123871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00178124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00801043 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,304,407 coins and its circulating supply is 4,937,361,277 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

