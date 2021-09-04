DubaiCoin Price Up 1,027.6% This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00028851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008544 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.