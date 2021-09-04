Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,457,000 after purchasing an additional 497,383 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

