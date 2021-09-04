Dvision Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.44 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $95.79 million and $12.44 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00122459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00799665 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

