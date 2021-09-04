Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Achieves $4.01 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.81 or 0.07737501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.38 or 0.00425300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01416545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00138138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00732043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.42 or 0.00607618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00400405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.