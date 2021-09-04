Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Tops $211,464.81

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $211,464.81 and $372,183.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,949 coins and its circulating supply is 389,572 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

