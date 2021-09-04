e-Gulden Trading Up 3.1% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.22 million and $118.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.23 or 0.00434125 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005951 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 127% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003395 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.
About e-Gulden
According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
