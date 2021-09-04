e-Money Market Cap Reaches $14.61 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $277,711.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00182993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.13 or 0.07912826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,763.49 or 1.00116160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.50 or 0.00809759 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

