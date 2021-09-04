Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) vs. First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Head-To-Head Survey

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Financial and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 30.05%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 29.63% 9.91% 1.29% Eagle Bancorp 40.22% 13.65% 1.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $202.96 million 2.60 $53.84 million $3.93 10.31 Eagle Bancorp $435.68 million 4.14 $132.22 million $4.08 13.84

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats First Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.