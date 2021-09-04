Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

NYSE EXP opened at $154.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,329 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.