Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 197,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGRX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

