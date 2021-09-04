Earnbase Hits Market Cap of $788,717.88 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $788,717.88 and approximately $30,760.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Earnbase has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for about $6.49 or 0.00013040 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00064740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00137213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00182492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.21 or 0.07876425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,785.96 or 0.99774593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00802820 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

