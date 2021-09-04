eBoost Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $330.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.13 or 0.00429720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

