Eden (EDN) Market Cap Reaches $3.38 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $92,075.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00122229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00798768 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

