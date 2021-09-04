Edgeless (EDG) Trading 13.1% Higher This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $903,147.36 and approximately $48.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00176193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00797795 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

