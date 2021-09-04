Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Tops $56.86 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Edgeware has a market cap of $56.86 million and $730,623.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00120929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00800762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,407,761,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,789,259,137 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

