Edgeware (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $58.41 million and approximately $712,762.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00127317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00179097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00806780 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,406,839,782 coins and its circulating supply is 5,788,749,733 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

