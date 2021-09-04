EDUCare Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00120054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00799228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047705 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

