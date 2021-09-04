Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $121.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

