EFFORCE Market Cap Reaches $125.05 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $125.05 million and $434,123.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EFFORCE Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,203,156 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

