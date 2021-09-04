Electroneum Hits One Day Volume of $581,372.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $259.62 million and approximately $581,372.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 68.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,894,120,389 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

