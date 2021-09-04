Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.47 and last traded at C$14.42. Approximately 387,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 898,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.36.

EFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,489.40.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

