Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12. 38,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 20,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELEMF)

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

