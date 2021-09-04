Elitium Price Reaches $4.28 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $119.49 million and $557,279.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $4.28 or 0.00008520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00122570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00172076 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.